New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson missed the last two games due to a foot injury. Unsurprisingly, without arguably their best player, the Knicks have done little but tread water, as they own a 1-1 record since he’s been out. So when the Knicks visit the Golden 1 Center on Thursday night to play De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and the Sacramento Kings, every Knicks fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Kings

The Knicks have Brunson listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Fortunately, no other Knicks player is currently dealing with an injury.

Jalen Brunson, 26, is in his fifth year in the NBA and first as a member of the storied Knicks franchise. He’s averaging 23.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 61 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Villanova star is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Brunson’s current 41.1% three-point percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect Thursday’s matchup between the Knicks and the Kings to go down to the wire, regardless of if Brunson plays. After all, the Knicks have been arguably the hottest team in the NBA over the past few weeks, as they own a 9-1 record over their last ten games. But with regard to the question, Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is maybe.