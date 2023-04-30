The New York Knicks host the Miami Heat Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Both teams weren’t expected to reach this stage — at least at the start of the playoffs — but will now be looking to go one step closer to the final by getting the series off to a good start. For the Knicks, Julius Randle will be key among others, but is on the injury report for New York. And so, the question is this: Is Julius Randle playing today vs. the Heat?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Julius Randle injury status vs. Heat

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Julius Randle is currently listed as questionable according to the latest NBA injury report due to a sprained left ankle. The former Los Angeles Laker injured his ankle on Mar. 29 before recently re-aggravating the injury in Game 5 of the first round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, leading many to wonder if his postseason was over.

The good news is Randle is very likely to return for the series. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Randle was feeling better while other reports stated he was shooting and doing cardio and some weight lifting, but nothing much other than that, making it unlikely for him to compete on the weekend. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski also stated there would have to be “fairly considerably improvement” for him to feature in Game 1.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Julius Randle is playing today vs. the Heat, the answer is there’s a slight chance, but in all likelihood, he is missing Game 1 of the series.