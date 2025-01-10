The New York Knicks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride are questionable on the team's injury report. Towns is dealing with Patellar Tendonopathy in his right knee, while McBride has a left hamstring strain.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Thunder.

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status for Knicks-Thunder

Towns missed Monday's 103-94 loss to the Orlando Magic due to his right knee ailment. However, he returned for Wednesday's win over the Toronto Raptors and looked like his usual self. The star center posted a game-high 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 13 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes.

A questionable tag for Friday's matchup indicates the Knicks are still monitoring Towns' knee ailment, although he should have a chance to play. Towns has been among the NBA's top big men this season, averaging 25.3 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 55/45/83 shooting splits over 35 appearances.

McBride has missed the Knicks' last five games due to his hamstring strain. The fourth-year guard had continued his ascension as a critical bench piece before suffering the injury, averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 43/40/80 shooting splits. He was listed as questionable for Wednesday's win over Toronto before being ruled out.

Another questionable tag gives McBride a chance to suit up for the first time in over a week in a marquee matchup against Oklahoma City.

The Knicks will be looking for revenge against the Thunder one week after suffering a 117-107 loss at Paycom Center. New York's win on Wednesday snapped a three-game losing streak. Tom Thibodeau's squad had won nine straight before the recent skid. They rank third in the Eastern Conference at 25-13 entering Friday's game.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City suffered its first loss in three weeks, 129-122, to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mark Daigneault's squad had won 10 straight before the defeat. The Thunder hold the league's second-best record at 30-6 and rank first in net rating (11.6).