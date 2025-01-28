The New York Knicks, and specifically Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, have shared friendly banter throughout the NFL season, specifically as it relates to the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Brunson and Towns are Eagles fans, while Hart supports the Commanders, and Brunson said he gave Hart a break after Philadelphia beat Washington 55-23 in the NFC Championship game.

“Oh no no I let him live, I let him live,” Jalen Brunson said, via SNY. “See? I'm a good friend. I did put his location out there, so I think that was enough.”

Expand Tweet

It was a great season for Hart's Commanders, the best they have had in decades. Unfortunately, the Eagles were just too much in the NFC Championship. There is still a bright future for Washington coming off of Daniels' sensational rookie season, but Hart will have to take his lumps from Brunson and Towns for now, as he did on X, formerly known as Twitter on the day of the game.

Luckily, the Knicks as a team have a reason to smile, as they turned in a dominant performance in the 143-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, with Mikal Bridges having perhaps his best game as a Knick. Bridges and Towns were two of the biggest acquisitions in the NBA this offseason, and the two added in with Brunson, Hart and OG Anunoby in the starting lineup has made the Knicks a lethal offensive team. Bridges struggled early on, but settled in offensively in December, and has steadily improved defensively throughout the season.

Hart has to deal with an extra Eagles fan with Towns in the fold now, but the Knicks have proven to have great chemistry over the past two seasons. This year is no exceptions, as the group seems to get along very well and share fun banter.

Brunson and Towns hope the Eagles will be able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 this time around, as opposed to the 38-35 loss in Super Bowl 57. The Knicks as a team will get ready to host the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.