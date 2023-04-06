The New York Knicks will have to continue relying on their second unit against the New Orleans Pelicans, as their gameday injury report has them playing another game without rising star Jalen Brunson and All-Star Julius Randle.

Randle, who was expected to be out, continues to rehab an untimely ankle sprain. Brunson is out due to injury maintenance, as his right hand and wrist continue to ail him. No joking matter, Brunson was even spotted courtside with a wrist brace when the Knicks took on the Houston Rockets in late March.

Knicks swingman RJ Barrett is listed as questionable with an illness.

With New York essentially locked into the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, there’s nothing to gain from risking injury to Brunson or Randle. The Pelicans are still in a position to move up or down the standings, currently tied at 41-39 with the Los Angeles Lakers and just 1.0 game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves. A loss to the Knicks could push the Pelicans into a play-in spot, while a win would essentially clinch a playoff berth.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nonetheless, while New York is going to be without at least two of their top three options, the Knicks aren’t going to go down quietly.

Playing well enough for Sixth Man of the Year consideration for the bulk of the season, fan favorite Immanuel Quickley amassed 39 points and nine assists in the Knicks’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Apr. 5. He’s averaging 27.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in his last five contests.

For reference, Brunson is averaging 24.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 0.9 steals per game this season.