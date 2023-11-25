Jalen Brunson suffered a shoulder injury during their game against the Miami Heat, but the Knicks guard insisted that he's fine.

The New York Knicks won their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Miami Heat in thrilling fashion, but they got beat up in the process. During the last three minutes of the game, Jalen Brunson suffered a shoulder injury after getting fouled by Bam Adebayo. Brunson was in visible pain, but he toughed it out and made some clutch buckets to get the win.

After the game, there were naturally a lot of concerns about Jalen Brunson's shoulder injury. The Knicks guard has been the best player of the team this season, and losing him for even a short time could be detrimental. After the game, Brunson had a short but sweet response to questions about his injury, per Ian Begley.

“Jalen Brunson on his right shoulder: “It hurt, but I’m fine.””

The Knicks were caught in a dogfight with the Heat all game long. Miami's physical style of play initially bogged down New York, especially in the third quarter. New York was held to less than 20 points as their opponents jumped out to a 19-0 run to open the second half. It looked to be the end for New York that game.

However, the Knicks came roaring back in the fourth quarter. The defense stepped up big time, but the Heat also were ice-cold in the fourth. Brunson engineered that fourth-quarter comeback, scoring eight of his 24 points in the final three minutes to put away the Heat.

While the win is a great confidence booster, there's still a ton of concerns for New York. Should Brunson end up missing time due to the injury, who will step up in his absence? Can Julius Randle get out of his slump when that happens?