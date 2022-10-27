Jalen Brunson love fest spreading in New York after big-time play vs. Hornets

Jalen Brunson is playing like a $100 million player in his first season with the New York Knicks. And he showed that again Wednesday night when he took over for the Knicks and carried his team on his back on their way to a 134-131 overtime win in the Big Apple over the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

Knicks fans have taken to Twitter to show Jalen Brunson all the love they can following that scintillating performance in Gotham.

Jalen Brunson, worth every penny — dean (@deanisreal_) October 27, 2022

Jalen Brunson finished the game with 27 points to go with 13 assists and seven rebounds, while also adding two triples on five attempts and hitting all his five shots from the foul line. Knicks fans really lost their mind when Brunson started to do all the right things in overtime, during which the former Villanova Wildcats star made two big-time baskets, including a triple from the top of the key.

There are loud 'Jal-en Brun-son' chants at MSG after Brunson hits a three and maneuvers around a trap to find Mitchell Robinson for an open dunk in overtime. NYK is up one vs. CHA with 1:18 to to go in OT. Brunson has 25 points, 13 assists & 7 rebounds. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 27, 2022

Brunson also found Mitchell Robinson in this nifty assist after attracting a double team, helping stretch the Knicks’ lead to four points.

JALEN BRUNSON YOU ARE MY HERO! pic.twitter.com/AcloBQq5lM — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) October 27, 2022

Two Words. Jalen. Brunson. — Julito McCullum aka LITO (@IamJulito) October 27, 2022

The media was so right Brunson’s contract is awful… For him. He’s a max player — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) October 27, 2022

Brunson is so clearly the best player on this team it’s laughable when people try to say otherwise — Alan Turing (@StacyPatton89) October 27, 2022

These games aren’t always gonna be easy. To gut this one out is MASSIVE. And Jalen Brunson is the freakin DIFFERENCE. — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) October 27, 2022

After losing their season opener to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are now on a three-game win streak, with all their victories so far coming at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks will put their undefeated streak on the line as they seek their first road win of the season this coming Friday against the mighty Milwaukee Bucks, a test that New York has to pass if it wants to be viewed as a serious playoff contender this early in the season. Jalen Brunson is ready for that, for sure.