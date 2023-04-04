New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and the Dallas Mavericks have a history together. Brunson spent his first four seasons in the NBA in Dallas before signing with the New York Knicks this past offseason. Over six months removed from his decision to sign with New York, it seems like Brunson made the right decision. New York has already all but locked up an Eastern Conference playoff spot, while the Mavericks are on the outside looking in on the play-in tournament.

Recently, a reporter asked Brunson for his thoughts on the Mavs’ collapse and how things have gone for his former team this season, per a tweet from SNY’s Knicks account:

“I am surprised. I honestly have no comment about that, but it’s definitely surprising.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jalen Brunson, 26, is in his fifth year in the NBA and first as a member of the storied Knicks franchise. He’s averaging 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 68 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Villanova star is shooting the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Brunson’s current 41.6% three-point percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Barring a late-season collapse, the Knicks will have a date with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. Thank in large part to Brunson’s production in his first year in New York, the Knicks have a legitimate chance to advance past round one for the first time in ten years.