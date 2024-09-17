“Can NBA players play in the NFL?” “Can NFL players play in the NBA?” These are some of the burning questions from fans and even some players, which the New York Knicks star guard and Philadelphia Eagles fan Jalen Brunson tried to answer on Monday Night Football with former Eagles center Jason Kelce.

In his appearance on ESPN's broadcast, Kelce asked Brunson whether it was easier for an NBA player to play in the NFL, or for an NFL player to play in the NBA.

“It's easier for an NBA guy to play in the NFL,” Brunson answered, shared via ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter. “Not saying it's easy… But like, if you're guarding the pick and roll, nah.”

The Knicks star vs. the NFL?

Obviously, Jalen Brunson wasn't making light of NFL players in front of Eagles great Jason Kelce and during Monday Night Football, no less. However, his point is that perhaps some of the skills of an NBA player might translate more easily to other sports like football.

Still, the All-Star guard's comments have sparked some reactions online.

The account BestOdds.com (@BestOddsBets) warned NBA players about trying to guard Jason Kelce driving in for a layup.

Meanwhile, an X user named @Oliver_Bennett_ echoed the same sentiment, but in reverse.

Finally, @jay_friedrichs invites viewers to imagine an NFL player dribbling up the court to start the offense.

However, despite the fan commentary, NFL players have played basketball at high levels before. For one, the legendary Terrell Owens played basketball in college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Meanwhile, LeBron James was once the No. 1 football prospect in Ohio when he was in high school. Likewise, the Dallas Cowboys even offered James a contract during the lockout-shortened 2011 season.

It's also true that NFL players would likely steamroll a small player like Brunson if he steps onto the field.

What's next?

The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson, are heading to an exciting 2024 campaign despite a disappointing playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers last season. Trading for Mikal Bridges adds more length to throw at the lanky Boston Celtics and bother guards like Tyrese Haliburton while putting up points on the other side.

However, the Celtics' championship squad is still intact, and with the all-important title experience. Likewise, the Philadelphia 76ers have added Paul George. The Orlando Magic, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, are prepared to launch a deep playoff run.

While it is still weaker than the West, the Eastern Conference looks like it is slowly catching up.