Published November 17, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Are the New York Knicks figuring things out? Perhaps. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks in their 106-103 victory against the Denver Nuggets, snapping their ignominious 16-year losing streak in Colorado. Randle, in particular, had his way against the Nuggets defense, dropping 34 points (on 11-21 shooting from the field) and 11 rebounds to spur the Knicks to their second win in as many nights.

When asked about his thoughts about the game, Brunson revealed three simple reasons for how the Knicks were able to topple winning Western conference teams in the Nuggets and the Utah Jazz in back-to-back nights.

“Julius Randle, Julius Randle and Julius Randle,” Brunson said, per the New York Post.

The Knicks had to mount comebacks in the fourth quarter of both games, and it’s a testament to the Knicks’ fortitude that they didn’t let the game slip away from their grasp amid adversity. The Knicks memorably had a team dinner in recent days, and that might have been the catalyst for this string of solid performances after they allowed the Oklahoma City Thunder to score 145 points.

“It’s us sticking together, staying together and believing,” Randle said.

To add, Jalen Brunson, who said following their win against the Jazz that the team was feeling a sense of desperation, mentioned that they managed to carry over that backs against the wall mindset versus the Nuggets.

“We’ve been together. Like I said yesterday, we’re playing with a sense of urgency and desperation,” Brunson added.

On the season, Julius Randle is averaging 21.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, leading the team in scoring, and perhaps one could argue that the 27-year old still has considerable room to improve, given the level of play he displayed during his All-Star 2020-21 season.

While Jalen Brunson has been every bit as good as advertised after he signed a four-year $104 million deal in the offseason, Randle is still the Knicks’ franchise player, and he now hopes they can channel the energy and effort level they displayed in their two recent wins over the coming weeks.

“It’s good, but we’ve got to keep it going. Great start to the trip. But we feel like when we play the way we played, and it starts on the defensive end for us, we give ourselves a shot every night,” Randle added.