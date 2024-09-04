New York Knicks superstar guard Jalen Brunson is well known for his iconic three-point celebration. However, it appears that for Brunson, who just signed a massive extension with the Knicks, his celebration runs in the family. Recently, Brunson's wife, Ali, posted a picture of their daughter on her Instagram story. While it might've been to tag Kith, fans quickly noticed that Brunson's daughter was ready to pull up from the perimeter of Madison Square Garden.

Jokes aside, it's cool to see New York fans find another way to relate to their favorite superstar. It also helps drum up even more excitement for the Knicks this season. Like his daughter, Brunson is expected to hit plenty of three-pointers and lead New York to the NBA Finals. The Knicks have not reached the NBA Finals since the 1998-99 season. But, with how Brunson has taken New York by storm, it doesn't seem too far-fetched to believe that he can get them there sooner rather than later.

Can Jalen Brunson lead the Knicks to the NBA Finals?

For the last two years, reaching the second round of the NBA playoffs was deemed a success for the Knicks. Now, the bar will be much higher after they executed one of the biggest trades of the offseason. New York traded the farm to acquire 3-and-D star Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, who perfectly complements the on-court group the Knicks have assembled. Moreover, the trade was also an endorsement behind the idea of Brunson as the No. 1 player on a championship contender, something the Knicks hope they can be this season.

Thankfully, New York has a high baseline for success as long as their critical stars avoid significant injuries. Unfortunately, injuries are something the Knicks are all too familiar with. After trading for OG Anunoby in late December, they experienced many injuries. First, Julius Randle went down with a season-ending injury in late January. OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson also missed a combined 77 games from December through April.

Regardless, the Knicks played their way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But if New York had been healthier entering the playoffs last year, they could've made some serious noise. So, with the addition of Bridges and a change in expectations, the Knicks have to prioritize health more than anything else. If they do, then there's a good chance New York can get past the Boston Celtics and make it to the NBA Finals. From there, a Knicks championship could be possible.