James Dolan responds to Knicks sale rumors

James Dolan’s ownership of the New York Knicks has always been a contentious affair, leading to fans of the team eagerly awaiting the day that he relinquishes control. As the CEO of the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Group, he has remained unflinching in his reluctance to sell the Knicks, even as new controversies continue to happen around him and the team he has owned since 1999.

The latest rumors about Dolan potentially selling the team had some real credence to them. With MSG looking to sell its Las Vegas concert venue, a financial analyst with insight into MSG said that the company would sell both the Knicks and New York Rangers (both of the teams it owns) after the Vegas sale.

An executive from MSG made it clear that there are no plans to sell and Dolan doubled down. When asked by TMZ if he planned to sell the teams, he laughed and said no. Sadly for Knicks fans, they will have to continue their famous “Sell the team!” chants for as long as the team continues to disappoint.

Although James Dolan has been much less hands-off with basketball decisions in recent years and has never been afraid to spend big on the team, the Knicks have remained a mostly uncompetitive team thanks to inept management. With Jalen Brunson joining the team and potentially Donovan Mitchell as well, that could change very soon. The Rangers, fresh off a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals, are also on the upswing and could be entering a window of championship contention.