The New York Knicks are making a run in the NBA Playoffs with former Villanova basketball players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, and their college coach Jay Wright detailed the edge that those two could be bringing to the Knicks in practice, via John Fanta of Fox Sports.

“I do know that the two guys in practice that could take a drill too far, in a good way, where I had to say, ‘Yo everybody, chill out,’ was those two guys,” Jay Wright said, via Fanta. “They were two different people, but their competitiveness was their bond. Every once in a while, they would go over the edge, but it was a good thing. Because when you’re on the road and things got crazy, it was always good to have that nastiness those two have.”

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s Knicks are currently matching up against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs. Kyle Lowry of the Heat is another former Villanova basketball player under Wright. The series is headed to Miami for Game 3 tied at 1-1.

The Knicks completed a trade for Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and a video of Brunson’s reaction to the trade went viral that night, while he was at Villanova to get his No. 1 retired at halftime. Wright said that Brunson was in disbelief for the rest of the night.

“The pure joy and exuberance he had, I was really surprised,” Wright said, via Fanta. “It wasn’t just at the moment, but he just kept saying ‘I can’t believe we got Josh. I can’t believe we got Josh.’ He was so thrilled to have his brother there. I was as interested in that as I was with the deal of the trade. He was genuinely happy that his brother was coming to join him. It was pure joy.”

Brunson and Hart look to pave their own way with the Knicks, and the early returns have been a resounding success.