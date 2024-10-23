The New York Knicks made a splash in the offseason, trading for Mikal Bridges. After the preseason came and went, skeptics were concerned about Bridges's new jump shot mechanics. However, his teammate, Josh Hart, doesn't appear phased. Ian Begley of SNY TV shared what Hart thought of the criticisms.

“Josh Hart calls discussion of Mikal Bridges’ perimeter shot ‘stupid’ and ‘stupidity’, saying Bridges ‘puts the work in’ & ‘he’s going to be good.’ Hart cites that Bridges’ perimeter shooting (38% career). “The talk around it is stupid and we’re not really going to entertain it.”

Hart makes a valid point about his former collegiate teammate. Bridges shot 40% for his career at Villanova and those numbers have translated over nicely to the NBA. He's shot above 37% from three in his last four seasons. While he's taken on an expanded scoring role, he has kept his efficiency.

Bridges' jump shot had a concerning video breakdown about how his form changed. He's releasing the ball way higher instead of his usual eye-level spot. Despite Hart having his teammates' back, others had the opposite response. Fans flamed Bridges' new form after a tough 132-109 loss to the Boston Celtics. He connected on only two of seven threes, far from the consistent three-ball production many expect.

Will the Mikal Bridges criticism stop for the Knicks?

A rough going in the preseason and in the opening game doesn't make the Knicks forward's life any easier. However, there have been funky, yet efficient jump shots in the league. For example, Shawn Marion, and Chandler Parsons are two examples that come to mind. Both of those players shot the ball well despite having an unorthodox form.

The concerning issue is that Bridges had a nice-looking jump shot before heading to the Knicks. Even when he was with the Brooklyn Nets this previous season, his shot looked the same as it has been. Bridges said that he tried to eliminate a hitch in his jump shot. He was trying to raise the release point of his jumper, but it’s giving him a two-motion shooting release. Although his 7'1 wingspan doesn't make his shot look superfluid, the eye test matches the clunky form.

His 37.2% on 7.2 attempts per game from three is encouraging, so this might not be a big worry. Considering the draft capital the Knicks gave up, any major changes with Bridges could be disastrous for New York. After going all-in during the summer, if Bridges regresses in his shooting, the Knicks could be on the wrong side of history.