As the New York Knicks next face the Brooklyn Nets in the quest for the NBA Cup, the team has high expectations due to their major additions plus their centerpieces in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, all led by head coach Tom Thibodeau. On the Knicks' coaching staff is Rick Brunson, father of Jalen, as he spoke about the relationship between Hart and Thibodeau.

Hart would speak on the podcast “The Roommates” about the coaching of Thibodeau and his view that he can get mentally lost if the head coach runs through the same plays two straight days before a game using his specific example. Brunson would then reason with Hart that while the star player has got the plays down, there could be others that still want to go through it and even humorously called the 29-year-old “selfish.”

“So that’s your perspective right? So his perspective as a coach is it’s like a classroom,” Brunson said. “I’m just going to teach Josh or I’m going to teach everybody . So sometimes a smart kid, because you are smart right? That’s what you’re saying but sometimes you have to let the other guys catch up to you. So when Thibs is teaching, maybe Tuesday he’s teaching you, and on Wednesday he’s teaching the next player. You’re selfish, you want him to stop, so you want class to be over. When Josh gets it, it’s over that’s what you're saying.”

Knicks' Josh Hart explains how he gets mentally “gone”

The Knicks are coming off a one-point loss to the Chicago Bulls, where they look to turn a new leaf and start to get back in the winning column. When focusing on Brunson's response, Hart would initially ask Brunson for his thoughts on Thibodeabu's coaching style since the two coaches have known each other for a long time.

“As you know, you’ve been with Thibs for I don’t know how long, and you knew him for so long,” Hart said. “If you have like 2 days between a game and it’s not an off day, you’re going to go through the team’s plays, and then the next day you're going to go through the team’s plays again, and then another day. I’m like brother, I just went through the plays twice, two days in a row, and I know what their plays are too. That’s when the mental is just gone.”

On the season, Hart is averaging 13.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arch. He looks to further build the chemistry along with new acquisitions Karl-Anthony Towns and former Villanova teammate Mikal Bridges.

At any rate, New York is currently 5-6, which puts them fourth in the Eastern Conference before their NBA Cup group play matchup against the Nets Friday night.