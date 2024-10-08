Not even two weeks have passed since Karl-Anthony Towns became a member of the New York Knicks following the blockbuster trade that ended his nine-year stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves in a flash, and yet Towns is already endearing himself to the Knicks faithful. In fact, Josh Hart has already bestowed upon Towns a new moniker that should cement the Knicks' new starting center in the minds of New Yorkers.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hart responded to a tweet containing a video of Towns' first preseason bucket with the Knicks — a three-ball from 27 feet away that he swished with ease — by giving the 28-year-old center the nickname of “Big Bodega”. For the uninitiated, New York is filled with these corner shops called bodegas, and these stores are a crucial part of the city's identity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig

Towns hasn't had many nicknames given to him since entering the league in 2015. The most prominent one that has stuck with him through the years is “KAT”, which is simply his initials.

Nevertheless, Hart's nickname is a clever attempt to at least connect Towns to a part of New York city that is inseparable from its identity. However, Hart's “Big Bodega” nickname for Towns pales in comparison to the “Bodega KAT” moniker given to him by Knicks fans, as not only does it incorporate a huge part of what makes New York City the city that never sleeps, it also makes use of Towns' established nickname.

Clearly, Towns and the Knicks franchise and fanbase are still in a honeymoon period with each other. Towns is coming in to fill a huge area of need for the team amid their well-documented depth issues, and fans are happy to acquire a player with his exceptional track record of consistent production.

Nonetheless, there is plenty of work ahead for Towns as he begins his journey with the Knicks. But much like bodega cats, he will be counted upon to play a huge part holding the fort.

Karl-Anthony Towns is about to take the Knicks to the next level

The Knicks may have sacrificed a ton of depth to get Karl-Anthony Towns (as well as Mikal Bridges), but make no mistake about it, they are firmly among the best championship contenders in the entire association.

Now, there will be an adjustment period, as is the case following a seismic change. The Knicks have been playing with a non-floor spacing center over the past few seasons, so incorporating Towns will introduce a huge difference in the way the team operates. Towns' offensive versatility should make New York's offense very difficult to stop on a consistent level, as it will give Jalen Brunson a ton of room to operate — as if he needed more space to work with.

Towns is someone defenses cannot ignore around the perimeter and from beyond the arc. His gravity is immense, and his two-man game with Brunson will produce some sweet string music in the Garden. Moreover, he can put the ball on the deck and attack mismatches, putting opposing defenses in a pickle.

The huge question mark surrounding Towns will be his defense. He doesn't exactly have a good track record when it comes to protecting the rim. But with lockdown defenders by his side, he shouldn't be too exposed in that regard.