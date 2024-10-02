After the Brandon Aiyuk trade saga ended with him signing with the San Francisco 49ers, a new trade situation brews in the AFC West as star receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. As several suitors begin lining up to acquire the wideout, Josh Hart of the New York Knicks has expressed a desire for his NFC East team to trade for Davante Adams, and this team is the Washington Commanders.

On Tuesday, Hart quoted a post from NFL insider Ian Rapoport announcing the WR's official trade request. In his quote-reply, Hart simply said, “Hear me out @Commanders.”

The Knicks swingman asks a favor

If the Commanders end up listening to Josh Hart's request and trade for Davante Adams, will he fit their roster? Under their No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, the team has put together an explosive offense that has brought them a 3-1 record after a 42-14 dismantling of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.

Moreover, Daniels has logged an 82% completion rate in his first four games, the highest completion numbers during a four-game run at any point by any player during his career since 1950.

It's no surprise that Daniels leads the Offensive Rookie of the Year race at this point of the season. Many other rookie quarterbacks haven't quite broken out according to their potential yet, including top pick Caleb Williams, whose Chicago Bears are 2-2.

Additionally, just imagine Daniels throwing to a six-time Pro Bowler and things might become spicier in Washington. Likewise, Adams has played with elite quarterbacks before, like Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr.

Speculations have also indicated that part of Adams' frustrations with his team come from the Raiders cutting Carr a season after they traded for the wideout. The Jets had also traded for Rodgers, separating Adams from his quarterback not long before the Packers traded him away too.

Win-now teams

However, a receiver of Adams' caliber would thrive in a contending team that can win now, instead of a rebuilding team with a long-shot of making the playoffs.

Still, the Commanders may finally have found their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, and pairing him with a star receiver in Davante Adams signals to the league that they are ready to build a real and consistent winner.

Besides, in this deal, the Raiders would be sending one of their best players out of their conference, all the way out East.

Adams might consider a Rodgers reunion with the Jets or probably his best chance to win a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but the Commanders can also give him a younger quarterback who's already approaching elite levels in his rookie year.

If it happens, it will surely make the Knicks' star swingman a happy camper.