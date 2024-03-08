Josh Hart has been pushed into perhaps a larger role than he was expecting this year with a recent slew of injuries to the New York Knicks. The Knicks most recently lost at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in a game that Hart played reasonably well but didn't find much help from his New York teammates.
Recently, Hart and Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson began their Roommates Show podcast and on Thursday, they had famous actor and celebrity Knicks fan Ben Stiller on the program, and while he was there, Stiller made sure to give Hart an epic shoutout.
“You'll shoot the three when you need to,” said Stiller, per Roommates Show on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “You're not afraid to shoot the three. I feel like you shoot a lot of threes that need to be shot.”
Indeed, Josh Hart has no problem launching the occasional trey ball when he's open. The only issue, at least last season, was that the majority of those open shots from both Hart and his New York teammates chipped the paint off of the Kaseya Center rims when the Knicks were escorted out of the postseason by the Miami Heat in that series.
Of course, New York has attempted to remedy that issue by bringing in both Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline, but Burks in particular has struggled mightily since beginning his second stint in the Orange and Blue.
Up next for the Knicks is a home game Friday vs the Orlando Magic.