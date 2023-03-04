The New York Knicks entered their Friday night contest against the Miami Heat on the road having won their past seven games, and Julius Randle has been a huge part of what they have accomplished. He has been averaging 27.4 points and 7.3 boards during that span, and with how well the Knicks have been playing, there’s no reason to expect the two-time All-Star to taper off.

Surely enough, Randle continued his exceptional play, even carrying the Knicks over the finish line with one clutch shot after another, including an impressive game-winning stepback triple that left only a few seconds for the Heat to try and retaliate. He ended the night with 43 points to lead the way in the Knicks’ 122-120 victory to extend their winning streak to eight games.

In the process of delivering another offensive explosion, Julius Randle managed to etch himself into the Knicks’ history books. Randle became just the first player in Knicks history to drop two consecutive 40-plus point performances on the road since Carmelo Anthony in 2014, per ESPN Stats & Info. Randle also dropped 46 points on February 24 in a 115-109 Knicks victory against the Washington Wizards.

Carmelo Anthony accomplished the feat during the 2013-14 season. In February 2014, the future Hall of Famer scored 42 and 44 points in consecutive away games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic, respectively.

It’s not a surprise that Julius Randle was able to accomplish this amazing road feat. He is one of those rare players that performs better on the road than when at home; his scoring average rises by around four points away from Madison Square Garden.

More than Randle’s eye-popping scoring totals, however, it’s the timing of his shots that put this performance against the Heat over the top. Randle did not just make an incredible stepback over Tyler Herro after Jimmy Butler stripped him of the ball, he also made an insanely difficult fallaway jumper over Bam Adebayo to give the Knicks the lead late in the game.

Randle is putting to bed any and all concerns fans may have over his All-Star deservedness. While the addition of Jalen Brunson stands out as the key move that seems to have transformed the Knicks, Randle’s stability and incredible shot-creating ability at his size and position gives opposing teams a mismatch problem that’s difficult to solve.