The NBA All-Star weekend was terrible from a ratings perspective. Even the events on Saturday were disappointing, except for Mac McClung’s Slam Dunk Contest performance. The Three-Point Contest was also disappointing, and New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle even appeared in the contest for some reason.

Randle’s performance was forgettable, and even his son went viral for his reaction to his father’s performance. Randle replaced Anfernee Simons in the contest, and the Knicks star revealed his preparation for the contest (h/t Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports):

“I found out Thursday night, I think? I was just winging it, man, honestly. Just practiced once on Friday and I was like, ‘All right, I’ll just give it a go.’ Why not? I was here…I was in the gym the day before and did something at that time that felt the most comfortable and I was just like, ‘I’m gonna roll with that and see what happens.’”

Randle’s performance wasn’t good by any means. He finished with just 13 points and was second to last, in front of only Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Kevin Huerter (8 points). Randle is shooting 33.8 percent from downtown this season, although he is averaging a double-double (24.8 PPG with 10.8 rebounds) in a career resurgence.

Nonetheless, his performance in the three-point contests was forgettable by all means, although it makes sense given he only practiced briefly for the event. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard won the event with a pair of Indiana Pacers finishing second and third — Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton, respectively.

However, this might be the last time Julius Randle appears in the three-point contest.