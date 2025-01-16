Leading up to the New York Knicks' matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, star center Karl-Anthony Towns was seen walking into Wells Fargo Center with a Philadelphia Eagles sweater, and the NYC sports faithful didn't appreciate it.

Though the Knicks were not playing at Madison Square Garden, the fans still took to social media to express their displeasure with Towns' pregame apparel. The New Jersey native must have received word, or saw the online backlash, because he quickly decided to change the outfit.

Towns sat out of Wednesday's 125-119 victory over the 76ers with a thumb injury that he suffered in the Knicks' Monday night loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks managed to pull out the win, improving their record to 27-15. It was a much-needed performance, especially not having Towns available. They are still trying to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are just dominating in the Eastern Conference thus far at 34-5. And the Boston Celtics are slightly ahead in the No. 2 spot at 28-12. New York is back on its home floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns is not the first Knicks star to support the Eagles

Towns certainly isn't in New York fans' good graces for the moment, despite the quick wardrobe change. But he still isn't the only Knicks star to show love to the Eagles, or to Philly.

Jalen Brunson, who played at Villanova, has previously cloaked himself in Philly sports gear, even wearing an Eagles jersey before Knicks games on some occasions, (at least KAT just had a sweater).

The fans have since forgiven Brunson, and the NBA All-Star point guard has never shied away from his Eagles fandom. Ahead of Philadelphia's huge NFC Divisional showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Knicks fans are just going to have to face that both Brunson and Towns rooting for them to advance in the NFL playoffs.