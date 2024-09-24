Former New York Knicks player Michael Beasley is opening up about his time with the franchise. Beasley says he wasn't happy with how he was used in the Big Apple. The former NBA star spent just one season with the Knicks, in 2017-2018.

Beasley says he would have been more productive for the team if they didn't put him at the four position. The forward says because that's where he played in college with Kansas State basketball, every other team he played with used him at that spot. Beasley said he would have loved a shot in the backcourt, even possibly playing at point guard.

“You play me at the one, two, or three, and I’m bigger, better on defense,” Beasley said on the YouTube show Club 520 Podcast. “Now I’ve got somebody to play pick-and-roll with. I could’ve [expletive] up the pick-and-roll game with Kyle O’Quinn and Kristaps Porzingis. But Jeff Hornacek was on the hot seat, and Porzingis didn’t really know how to play good, winning basketball. That [expletive] was trash, man.”

This is not the first time Beasley has shared his frustrations about playing for the Knicks. When he played for the franchise, he spoke out about the team's struggles to move the ball and score.

Beasley last played in the NBA in 2018-19 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent some time playing overseas after that, last appearing for a game while playing for the Shanghai Sharks in 2022.

Michael Beasley was a terrific NBA player

The forward had a long career in the league, and was known as a journeyman player. Beasley played for several NBA franchises in the 11 years he played in the NBA, and the Knicks were just one of his several spots. His longest stay was with the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, even though he spent just two seasons with each team.

Beasley averaged a little more than 12 points a game while playing professionally in the United States. He was the second overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft. He was a career 46 percent shooter from the field, while grabbing 4.7 rebounds a game.

In his one season in New York, Beasley put together a solid campaign. He played in 74 games, which was the most amount of appearances he had in his last six league years. He averaged more than 22 minutes a game, while scoring 13 points a contest. He also had one of his best overall seasons on the glass, pulling down 5.6 rebounds a game. That was tied for his second-best rebounding season during his career.

Despite Beasley's comments, he still played well that one year with the Knicks. New York finished the 2017-18 season with a 29-53 record, so it wasn't a great season. Knicks fans can now speculate if the team would have done better had Beasley been playing in a different position on the floor.