Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges put on a show for the live audience at Central Park during The Roommates Show. The longtime friends and former Villanova teammates, now both with the New York Knicks, engaged in playful trash talk that hinted at an exciting season ahead.

Bridges wasted no time taking shots at Brunson during the recent episode, setting the tone for their fun rivalry.

When asked about his excitement to team up with Knicks’ defensive powerhouse OG Anunoby, Bridges expressed his enthusiasm. He highlighted that the squad is stacked with strong defenders across all positions, making it an exciting prospect.

Mikal Bridges taking a jab at Jalen Brunson's defensive skills

While making the claim, Bridges gave Brunson a playful side-eye, implying he wasn’t quite the defensive expert. Brunson didn’t take the jab lightly, quickly firing back, sparking a hilarious argument between the two teammates.

“I have busted your ass for years. Don’t do that. Don’t look at me like that. Best defender, my ass.” Brunson reacted.

“I packed you up the last time we played,” Bridges reacted.

Brunson then interjected, “I’m 6’2 and you can’t guard me in the post.”

Beyond their Villanova days, Brunson and Bridges have faced off in the NBA, including matchups between the Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. With plenty of game film on each other, they could easily dive into detailed video analysis. Additionally, Brunson holds an edge when it comes to playoff success.

While with the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson helped eliminate the Phoenix Suns, Bridges' former team, in a dominant 123-90 victory during Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference semifinals. This explains Brunson's strong confidence when facing Bridges.

Brunson even suggested to livestream their 1-on-1.

“Like I said, you got a 6’8 ‘Defender’ that can’t guard a 6’2 player,” Jalen Brunson reiterated.

The audience burst into laughter when Brunson, the Knicks' standout guard, questioned Bridges' ability to defend him in the post. Not missing a beat, Bridges responded with a playful dig about the size of Brunson's head, adding to the fun exchange.

“Listen, hold up. We know how your f**king head fakes is bruh. When you got a big a*s head and you go this way, I got to bite. I got to go this way,” Mikal Bridges playfully added.

The new look New York Knicks showing great chemistry

The exchange between the two had the crowd in stitches, reminiscent of the amusing back-and-forths between Hart and Brunson on the podcast, as well as their antics during interviews. If this playful rivalry is any indication, Bridges appears to be an excellent addition to the Knicks.

The Knicks dominated the regular-season series against the Nets in the 2023-24 season, so Bridges might have been referencing a potential one-on-one contest. While their playful exchanges during the podcast were entertaining, that competitive energy is sure to heighten the Knicks' intensity for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

With Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart already on the roster, the addition of Bridges enhances the Knicks' team chemistry, positioning them among the best in the league.

The four players won a championship together in 2016, and Brunson, DiVincenzo, and Bridges secured another title in 2018 after Hart moved on to the NBA. This shared history could provide the Knicks with a competitive edge as the “Villanova Knicks” aim for a championship this season.

While initial indications are promising, it's still uncertain whether the chemistry between the Villanova alumni will translate as effectively on the court as it does off of it.