Mitchell Robinson exits early with knee injury in Knicks vs. Sixers

The New York Knicks suffered an injury blow early in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers after Mitchell Robinson was forced to exit due to a knee injury.

Late in the second quarter of Friday’s contest, Robinson raised fears about his availability after he was seen heading to the locker room. The Knicks eventually ruled him out for the rest of the night, citing a sore right knee.

No further details on the severity of the issue has been provided, though Robinson certainly didn’t look right prior to his exit. He finished the contest with two rebounds and one assist in just 12 minutes of play.

Sure enough, Mitchell Robinson’s injury is a huge setback for the team. While his offense leaves much to be desired, he is the Knicks’ offensive anchor and so his absence leaves a huge hole in the middle. Heading to Friday’s game, he is averaging a career-high in blocks with 2.6 per game.

It remains to be seen if Robinson will be able to suit up when they play the Boston Celtics on Saturday for the second game of their back-to-back. Hopefully, though, he won’t have to be sidelined for long or miss any game at all.

Isaiah Hartenstein replaced Robinson in the Knicks’ lineup against the Sixers. He is expected to fill the void he left, having been New York’s backup big so far this 2022-23 season.