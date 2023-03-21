Julius Randle had both Madison Square Garden and New York Knicks nation roaring with glee during Monday night’s outing against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. In a historic showing, the big man went on to etch himself into the franchise’s history books, becoming just the fourth Knicks player to drop at least 57 points in a single game.

The other three individuals to do so are Carmelo Anthony (2014), Bernard King (1984), and Richie Guerin (1959).

Following the contest, starting center mitchell robinson addressed his teammate’s scoring feat during an in-locker room media session. Visibly elated to hear Julius Randle’s final scoring number, the 24-year-old would praise the two-time All-Star’s efforts.

“That’s tough,” Robinson said. “Hey man, I’m proud of him. He put in the hours, put in the work. He showed what he can do.”

Unfortunately, the Knicks were unable to contain the Timberwolves defensively, as they allowed them to convert on 61.4% of their attempts from the floor and 58.3% of their attempts from deep and, in the end, fell by a final score of 140-134.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the loss, however, Randle’s efforts have received high praise from his teammates and fans alike.

Along with his point total, Randle would finish the contest with 4 rebounds and an assist while registering highly efficient shooting splits of 65.5% from the field, 57.1% from deep, and 84.6% from the free-throw line.

While the power forward had himself a historic night offensively, Robinson went on to have quite an active outing on the defensive end.

Though he failed to score a single point in just shy of 28 minutes played, the center still went on to post an impressive stat line of 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.