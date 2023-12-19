There will be one less celebrity sitting courtside at Knicks games after Emily Ratajkowski's early exit from MSG.

Events at Madison Square Garden have long been coveted ones to be at, especially New York Knicks games. Courtside tickets are hard to come by for any NBA team, but a seat along the MSG floor might be the hardest to secure.

They'll be even harder to obtain for model Emily Ratajkowski, who has apparently been removed from the VIP list for the storied arena. After Ratajkowski and fellow model Irina Shayk left the Knicks' Nov. 24 game against the Miami Heat before its conclusion, the arena is no longer offering the former complimentary seats at MSG events.

According to Page Six of the New York Post, Ratajkowski was recently denied comped seats to a New York Rangers game. It may not be so coincidental that the rejection comes after her early exit from MSG on Black Friday.

“Emily was not offered comped tickets for the Rangers, but she was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time,” an MSG spokesperson told Page Six.

While the decision likely has to do with the exposure and pomp the seats bring rather than the level of fandom of those who are using them, the fact that the game Ratajkowski left was perhaps the best one MSG has seen this season doesn’t help the model's case.

The Knicks completed a 21-point comeback in the game to top the Heat 100-98. It was the Knicks' first home game after a five-game road trip and helped New York secure its spot in the NBA In Season Tournament quarterfinals.

It's unclear how long this “ban” will be implemented, but it might be safe to assume that Emily Ratajkowski won’t be attending any Knicks games or anything at Madison Square Garden in the foreseeable future.