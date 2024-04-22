The New York Knicks know better than to look past the Philadelphia 76ers even though they're up 1-0 in the first-round series versus their Atlantic Division rivals. However, the guys who run the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden seem to be in a rush to see New York take on the goliaths of the Eastern Conference in the form of the Boston Celtics.
Just look at the wrong matchup displayed on the jumbotron inside the arena before the 76ers' Monday shootaround.
There is a long way to go for the Knicks before they could even share the floor with the Celtics in this postseason. And it's not even entirely in their control. Plus, New York has to take care of business first with the still very dangerous Sixers side. The Knicks beat Philly in Game 1 at home back on Saturday, 111-104, and it was a hard-earned victory. New York needed a lift from their bench in order to completely stave off Philadelphia in that contest. In other words, if Game 1 was any indication, it's that nothing will be handed to the Knicks on a silver platter in the first round.
Knicks looking to double up on the 76ers after testy Game 1
The Knicks had a shaky start in Game 1 of the Sixers series, with Philly outscoring them in the first quarter by nine points. New York recovered in the second quarter but again stumbled in the third frame in which the 76ers went +15 on the scoreboard. Fortunately for the Knicks, they were able to win the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to Josh Hart, who poured in 13 of his game total of 22 points in the final period.
With another home game coming right up this Monday, the Knicks will look to have a stronger start, while also aiming to win the battle on the glass decisively once more, as it played a crucial part in their success in the series opener. Back in Game 1, New York grabbed 55 rebounds to just 33 boards by Philadelphia. The Knicks' aggressiveness on the offensive glass, in particular, helped them get several second-chance attempts. Hart had 13 rebounds in that game while Mitchell Robinson came off the bench and pulled down 12 boards. Three other Knicks players had seven rebounds each as well.
New York vs. Boston in the 2024 NBA Playoffs is a fair possibility
If Knicks fans want to see their team lock horns with the No. 1 team in the East, they are going to need New York to pass the test — of course — against the 76ers. Assuming they eliminate the Sixers, the Knicks will meet the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers first-round series in the Eastern Conference semifinals portion of the playoffs.
As for the Celtics, they have to beat the Miami Heat in the first round, which, at the moment, looks like a virtual lock to happen, especially with the other side missing Jimmy Butler. Then after that, the Celtics will play the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Orlando Magic series. If the stars align, the Knicks and the Celtics would see each other in the Eastern Conference Finals.
For what it's worth, there is also the potential for a New York and Boston clash in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs — also in the same round in the NHL's Eastern Conference side of the bracket.