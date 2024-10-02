The New York Knicks are bringing back 26-year-old forward Chuma Okeke after waiving him to facilitate their multi-team trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns. The transaction, which also includes the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets, required the Knicks to clear roster space, prompting Okeke’s temporary departure over the weekend. The move, first reported by James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, now positions Okeke to rejoin the Knicks once the deal is finalized.

Okeke, the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, started his professional career with the Orlando Magic. Due to an ACL injury suffered during his time at Auburn, he spent his first year rehabbing in the G League before signing his rookie deal in 2020. Known for his defensive skills, Okeke has struggled to find consistency on offense throughout his four NBA seasons. In 189 regular-season games with the Magic, he averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 20.3 minutes per game. His shooting percentages — 38.3% from the field and 31.8% from three-point range — highlighted his offensive inconsistencies despite his defensive upside.

After signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks in August 2024, Okeke aimed to secure a long-term role with the team. However, with the Karl-Anthony Towns trade progressing, the Knicks needed to make roster adjustments under the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to accommodate the incoming players. Okeke was waived as part of this process but is now expected to rejoin the team once the trade is officially completed.

While Okeke will have an opportunity to return to the Knicks, his position on the roster is far from guaranteed. With the team's tight salary cap situation, they can retain only one veteran on a non-guaranteed minimum-salary contract. Veteran guard Landry Shamet is currently considered the favorite for that spot, making Okeke’s path to a regular-season roster spot a challenging one.

Chuma Okeke’s defensive prowess could provide value for the New York Knicks, but his offensive struggles and the competition for limited roster spots mean he will need to deliver an exceptional performance during training camp. Despite the obstacles, his potential return offers the Knicks some depth as they prepare for the upcoming season while navigating complex CBA restrictions.