Every NBA team hopes to find undrafted gems who end up becoming solid rotation players. The Miami Heat are one of the best examples of that as they had multiple undrafted players playing key roles during their run to the 2023 NBA Finals. Teams also hope to find key contributors with their second round picks. Second round picks have become more valuable in recent years with teams able to find solid players on cheap contracts. The New York Knicks believe they have one of those second round gems in Jericho Sims. This week, the Knicks made the decision to guarantee Jericho Sims' full contract for the 2023-24 season as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

https://x.com/mikeascotto/status/1691929286997856440?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

The Knicks originally signed Jericho Sims to a two-way contract after they drafted him with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. They were impressed with him enough that they signed him to a three-year, partially guaranteed contract during the 2022 offseason. Sims is heading into the second year of that contract.

Last season, Sims suited up in 52 games for the Knicks, including 16 starts, 15.6 minutes per game. He was invited to take part in the Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend. Throughout the course of the season, Sims averaged 3.4 points per game and 4.7 rebounds with splits of 77.6 percent shooting from the field and 75 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Sims has played both power forward and center in the NBA and figures to be in the mix for the backup power forward minutes. The Knicks are looking to build on a strong 2022-23 season.