James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

New York Knicks fans have flooded the streets of New York after the team won their first playoff series in ten years.

Fans were seen jumping up and down singing the riff from Seven Nation Army, with an enthusiasm befitting of a city which has been starved of basketball success for an extended period of times.

Knicks fans are going CRAZY in the streets after eliminating the Cavs 🗽🔥pic.twitter.com/daTuVOQVe3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

The last time the Knicks won a playoff series was way back in 2013, when they beat the Boston Celtics 4-2. In that game, it was Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler leading the way, staving off the likes of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This time around, it was names like Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett doing the damage, with the team defense only a Tom Thibodeau team could exhibit so consistently perhaps the most notable feature of their series win.

Wednesday night’s 106-95 victory led them to an impressive 4-1 victory against a Cleveland Cavaliers side which finished above them over 82 games. As a result of the series win, the Knicks will head to the Eastern Conference Semi-finals and take on either the Miami Heat or the Milwaukee Bucks.

New York, of course, has one of the biggest fanbases in the NBA, but for a long time their on-court performance hasn’t made being a Knicks fan all that much fun. That all appears to be changing. The Knicks are far from the most talented team in the NBA, but typical of a Thibodeau-led team, they all play their role, they play great defense, and as a result their multitude of adoring fans will now get to see them compete for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.