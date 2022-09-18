Ahead of training camp, the New York Knicks are looking to finalize the roster they have in place. To bring in another perimeter shooting threat, they signed Svi Mykhailiuk.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Mykhailiuk has agreed to a one-year deal that is partially guaranteed with the Knicks. The 25-year-old will be joining his fifth team in as many NBA seasons after shining at Kansas.

Free agent G/F Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the New York Knicks, his agency @SIGSports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 18, 2022

Mykhailiuk began his career with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded midway through his rookie season to the Detroit Pistons. He spent last season with the Toronto Raptors. Across 220 total games, he owns per-game averages of 6.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from the 3-point line.

In EuroBasket, Mykhailiuk has been leading the Ukrainian national team along with Alex Len. He has averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists and has made 14 of his 41 attempts from deep. Should he stick around with the Knicks, he will most likely be coming off the bench.

S̶H̶A̶R̶P̶ ̶S̶H̶O̶O̶T̶E̶R̶ ❌

HIGH FLYER ✅ Svi Mykhailiuk is a one-man show 🪩#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/JLbubOnzIy — FIBA (@FIBA) September 11, 2022

New York already has plenty of bench options, including off the wing in second-year wing Quentin Grimes. Still, Mykhailiuk could find himself a solid role as a reserve on a Knicks team that could use all the offense they can get.

The Knicks have made a few roster moves since losing out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. Prior to signing Svi Mykhailiuk, they re-signed Ryan Arcidiacono, a former college teammate of new Knick Jalen Brunson.