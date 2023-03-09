The New York Knicks are adding a seven-footer to the team, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting that center Moses Brown is on his way to the Big Apple via a two-way contract.

The New York Knicks are signing center Moses Brown on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game for Clippers this season.



The Knicks are making the move shortly after they got tripped up by the Charlotte Hornets in a 112-105 loss at the Madison Square Garden last Monday. Prior to that, the Knicks were on a scorching nine-game undefeated streak.

Brown, however, is not expected to see significant minutes for the Knicks and is viewed as mere insurance in the frontcourt.

The 23-year-old Brown has played 34 games already in the 2022-23 NBA season, as he was previously with the Los Angeles Clippers. Over there, he logged in 34 games with a lone start and averaged 4.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, and 8.5 minutes per game. The Clippers waived Brown in February.

At the moment, the Knicks’ frontcourt is healthy, with Mitchell Robinson starting. Behind Robinson are Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims. If any of those big men get injured, Brown could potentially see some action, but for now, he will be someone the Knicks will only utilize in emergency situations.

Brown also previously suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, and Cleveland Cavaliers. He started his NBA career in 2019 after playing college basketball for the UCLA Bruins.