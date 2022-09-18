Knicks re-signs Jalen Brunson’s ex-teammate for Villanova reunion

The New York Knicks resigned point guard Ryan Arcidiacono on Saturday. The terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed. The 28-year-old played 10 games for the Knicks last season and averaged 1.6 points, 0.4 assists, and 0.8 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game.

Before signing with the Knicks, Arcidiacono played four seasons with the Chicago Bulls. He also spent some time in the NBA G-League.

Arcidiacono is nicknamed the “Arch of Dimes” due to his pass-first play style. He has career averages of 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 17.1 minutes per game.

The return of Arcidiacono will likely make Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson very happy. Arcidiacono and Brunson were teammates at Villanova University during the 2015-2016 college basketball season. Arcidiacono was a senior while Brunson was a freshman.

Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks this offseason, making him the point guard of the future in New York. Brunson previously played four seasons for the Dallas Mavericks. In his breakout 2021-22 season, Brunson averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 31.9 minutes per game.

Arcidacono will compete with teammates Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Miles McBride for backup point guard minutes. His initial placement will likely sit him behind Rose, Quickley, and Grimes to start the season, barring injury.

While at Villanova, Arcidiacono racked up numerous accolades. He was named to the all-Big East first-team in 2015, all-Big East second-team in 2014 and 2016, and 2015 Big East co-Player of the Year. He was also named the 2016 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player and is an NCAA champion.