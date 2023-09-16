The New York Knicks are looking to build on what was one of the most successful regular seasons in recent franchise history. Powered by the signing of Jalen Brunson and the continued strong play of All-Star Julius Randle, the Knicks finished with a top five record in the Eastern Conference and knocked off the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. With the start of the 2023-24 season rapidly approaching, the Knicks are looking to fill out the rest of their roster. The Knicks brought back a familiar face this week by signing veteran point guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a contract as per Ian Begley of SNYtv.

Ryan Arciadocono’s deal with the Knicks is an Exhibit 9 pact, per sources. Knicks have 14 players on standard NBA deals, so they have an opening to add another player on a traditional deal prior to the regular season. If he makes regular season roster, Arcidiacono’s deal can be… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 15, 2023

As per Begley, Ryan Arcidiacono's contract with the Knicks is a training camp deal so he will have to make the Knicks roster out of camp. Arcidiacono played the 2021-22 season with the Knicks and he began last season on the team roster as well before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in the deal that brought Josh Hart to the team.

Last season, Arcidiacono suited up in 20 games between the Knicks and Blazers. He received more of an opportunity with the Blazers as he saw his playing time jump up to 16.2 minutes per game compared to 2.4 with the Knicks. He shot 34.8 percent from the three-point line between both teams.

Arcidiacono originally broke into the NBA with the Chicago Bulls in 2017 after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft. He will be reunited with Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.