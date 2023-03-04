To say that Friday’s showdown between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat was a treat would be a complete understatement. Julius Randle came up with another mind-blowing performance, which also included a cold-blooded game-winner to sink the Heat. The matchup between two contenders in the Eastern Conference was obviously not short in action.

At one point in the game, Heat star Jimmy Butler decided to give Randle a taste of the former’s savagery. As Butler was preparing to take a free throw, he stared Randle down for a good 10 seconds before giving off a sly smile:

Jimmy Butler with the staredown on Julius Randle 😂 pic.twitter.com/oBBMrGZTLS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2023

This is Jimmy Butler’s mind games at their peak. Knicks fans were having none of it, though. Unsurprisingly, they took to the mean streets of Twitter to clap back at Butler:

Get cooked jimmy! Fake tough guy — 2023championknicks (@2022championkn1) March 4, 2023

This pretend bad ass shit the current iteration of the Miami Heat does is so annoying — Watson J. (@WilliamJonson16) March 4, 2023

this is oddly erotic https://t.co/zZqZ9tvhj5 — head empty just pain.☘︎ (@NYK_HQ) March 4, 2023

That nigga is giving you buckets lmao https://t.co/0SuhZ5pYyA — Rico (@ChiefCharless) March 4, 2023

Needless to say, Knicks supporters did not appreciate Butler’s antics — and they let him know about it.

In the end, it was Randle who had the last laugh. Butler’s savagery may have backfired on him on this occasion. Randle finished with 43 points on 16-of-25 shooting, nine rebounds, three assists, and a block in 36 minutes of action. The Knicks star went 8-of-13 from distance as well in what turned out to be another eye-popping performance for him.

Jimmy Butler should probably think twice the next time he tries to pull off these types of antics on Randle. Then again, given that this is Jimmy Butler we’re talking about here, he’d probably be more than happy to do it all over again.