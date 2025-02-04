It turns out OG Anunoby will not play for the New York Knicks on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, but it's not all bad news on that front. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that he believes Anunoby had an MRI that revealed a mild foot sprain, SNY's Ian Begley reported.

He is considered day-to-day after initially being listed as questionable for Monday's game.

After facing the Rockets at home, the Knicks head north to Toronto for a Tuesday night tilt with the Raptors.

Anunoby suffered his injury on Saturday night in the Knicks' 128-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. It came as he was setting his feet to take a three and, given the no-contact nature, looked like it could have been worse than it was. Anunoby promptly hit the ground and even his opponent, LeBron James, came to assist him.

The nine-year veteran out of Indiana played 17 minutes before leaving the game, shooting 5-7 and scoring 13 points. He made three of his four three-point attempts.

Anunoby has a history of lower body injuries, previously missing four games of the Knicks' Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Indiana Pacers last year with a hamstring injury and tearing his ACL in his last season with the Hoosiers.

Now, Knicks fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief as it seems Anunoby has dodged a serious injury.

The Knicks look to start a new streak against the Rockets without OG Anunoby

New York's loss to the Lakers on Saturday snapped a five-game winning streak, matching their second-longest of the season to date. At 32-17, the Knicks sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, 2 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics for second.

In order to get back on track, they'll need to beat a Rockets team in an almost identical position out west. Houston beat New York in their only other meeting of the season to date, a 106-97 final at the Toyota Center.

Of course, the difficulty level increases without Anunoby, who is having one of the best seasons of his career. He's averaging 16.4 points per game over a career-high 36.3 minutes per contest. Though his three-point shooting is down a tad from last season, he's been in the middle of a hot streak. Including his effort against the Lakers, Anunoby is 14 for his last 23 from long distance, spanning his past four games.