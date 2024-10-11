The New York Knicks walked the cap space tightrope, successfully landed All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns in the beginning of the month and are now seemingly equipped to vie for their first Eastern Conference crown since the end of the 20th Century. Team president Leon Rose still has some financial finessing to do in regards to final roster construction for the 2024-25 campaign, however.

“The Knicks employ 12 players on guaranteed contracts and, by league rule, will have to keep at least two more into the regular season,” The Athletic's Fred Katz reports. “Training camp invitee Landry Shamet will likely remain, league sources said. The other spot, because the team is up against the hard cap, will have to go to a rookie on a minimum salary.”

New York ranked in the middle of the NBA in both 3-point attempts (35.8 per game) and percentage (36.9) last season. That philosophy did not deter the team from coming within one game of the conference finals, but it also does not perfectly align with the principles many modern front offices apply. An experienced perimeter threat like Landry Shamet could help replicate some of Donte DiVincenzo's production while also giving the Knicks invaluable balance.

Landry Shamet could add a needed supplemental punch for Knicks

The former Wichita State star and No. 26 selection in the 2018 NBA Draft shoots 38.4 percent from behind the 3-point line in his career and has been entrusted with a key bench role on multiple contenders. It is worth noting that the 27-year-old altered his offensive playing style in 2023-24, shooting 43.1 percent from the field but a career-low 33.8 percent from distance in 46 games for the Washington Wizards.

A limited sample size with one of the worst teams in the league may not tell the whole story, though. Shamet should have more favorable looks at 3-pointers due to the Knicks' plethora of floor spacers. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is not asking him to provide the considerable spark that DiVincenzo did last season. He just wants additional versatility in his offense.

New York will obviously be incredibly reliant on its imposing starting five, which projects to be Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, but the bench cannot be overlooked. The supporting cast was instrumental in the Knicks earning the No. 2 seed in the East and should be an important part of their 2024-25 exploits.

Who knows, Landry Shamet could be the annual “where did he come from candidate” the day after a 2025 playoff game. Knickerbockers fans are hoping so, anyway.