ESPN broadcaster Stephen A Smith fully supports Damian Lillard's move away from the Portland Trail Blazers. Smith believes that Dame has earned the right to demand this trade away from his beloved Blazers after all that he has done for the franchise and for the city over the past 11 years. Stephen A is also well aware of the fact that the Miami Heat has always been the seven-time All-Star's likely landing spot.

Be that as it may, the renowned ESPN analyst isn't giving up hope. Smith recently provided some compelling arguments as to why he believes Lillard should end up with the New York Knicks:

Stephen A. Smith drops reasons on why Damian Lillard should join the Knicks 👀 🔸Knicks assets > Heat assets

🔸New York City attracts talent

🔸Julius Randle will adjust

🔸Dame/Jalen Brunson can coexist

🔸MSG is the Mecca Thoughts?🤔 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/Dxrhsxgl0R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 25, 2023

As always, Stephen A delivered very passionate statements. However, he took it a notch further this time around given how this potential trade is so close to his heart.

You can't fault the man for trying, though, and in all honesty, he does have some valid points. Stephen A points out that the Knicks have more assets to offer to the Blazers as opposed to what the Heat have on the table. He also believes that Dame would be a perfect fit around the current roster. Particularly, Smith sees a world wherein Lillard and Jalen Brunson would thrive in the same backcourt.

At the end of the day, however, it's still going to be Damian Lillard's decision. He's already set on Miami, and barring a shocking change of heart, it seems that it's only a matter of time before Dame makes the official announcement of himself taking his talents to South Beach.