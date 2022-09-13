RJ Barrett’s bold take on partnership with Jalen Brunson will hype up Knicks fans

It has been just a couple of months since the New York Knicks signed Jalen Brunson in free agency, but he and RJ Barrett seems to be already gelling really well.

Barrett admitted as much during the Knicks’ season-ticketholder event at the Garden on Monday. In fact, he also shared his belief that he and Brunson will be able to thrive together when they play.

“Jalen’s great,. A really hard worker. He works on his game a lot. He has a natural leadership ability too. Being around him, I’ve gotten to gravitate toward him. When we’re together, we’ll play well, especially with us both lefties,” Barrett explained, per New York Post.

That will surely excite Knicks fans, especially after the team missed out on trading for Donovan Mitchell.

With the Knicks keeping Barrett and pairing him up with Brunson, there are high expectations on the two to deliver. Of course we have yet to see how they will actually fare together, but the early signs are certainly looking positive.

Jalen Brunson was a borderline All-Star for the Dallas Mavericks, at least in the second half of the season and during their Western Conference Finals run. Now, the question is whether he make the same impact or more for the Knicks in his arrival.

As for RJ Barrett, hopes are massive that he can finally take that next big step in his career. He has shown solid improvement in the first two years of his career, but there is no denying the Knicks have bigger aspirations for him.

Perhaps his partnership with Brunson will help him elevate his game.