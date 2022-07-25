Shams dumps cold water all over Knicks, Donovan Mitchell ‘done deal’ rumors

After sending Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, all eyes have been on Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. Rumors suggest that the New York Knicks have expressed the most interest in trading for the superstar shooting guard, and there was even some chatter around the internet lately that a deal was pretty much done.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Utah and New York have indeed been discussing a possible trade, however, “sources say talks so far have moved slowly and the sides are far from an agreement.” Considering Donovan Mitchell has three years remaining on his contract, “the Jazz are not operating with a sense of urgency and have the time to evaluate the best offers for the 25-year-old.” For that reason, rumors are that trade talks with the Knicks are not close to completion.

It’s wild to believe that these teams are far apart in trade negotiations, especially considering New York can offer a hefty package as is, per The Athletic. The Knicks are able to offer, “up to eight first-round draft picks and young players such as Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, and Obi Toppin.” Even though that’s a solid haul for the Jazz, Utah is going to further evaluate the situation before making a finalized decision.

It makes sense why this franchise isn’t rushing to trade Donovan Mitchell. Not only is he just 25 years old and has three years remaining on his contract, but the Jazz are rumored to be receiving multiple trade offers from six other franchises. If that’s the case, then the Knicks have their work cut out for them.

We’ll see how this all plays out. There is plenty of time before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Jazz and Knicks could hop back on the phones at any moment, but for now, rumors suggest that both sides are nowhere close to an agreement.