Hyped up as one of the most improved teams of the offseason, the New York Knicks went out and produced an all-time stinker in their opening night loss to the Boston Celtics. From the get-go, the new-look Knicks, bolstered by Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, did not look right at all, allowing one three after another en route to a 132-109 defeat at TD Garden.

The addition of Towns and Bridges stripped the Knicks of the depth they had; thus, it's imperative for the team's starting five to hold their end of the bargain. On opening night, they did not. Towns, in particular, had a lackluster night, scoring just 12 points on 5-9 shooting from the field while settling for perimeter shots on some occasions in which he could have afforded to be more aggressive in attacking the basket.

Given how unsightly the Knicks' opening night performance was, many critics came out and knocked the team's contending hopes down a peg or two. In particular, Skip Bayless lambasted Towns, implying that he's not the player who will take New York over the hump.

“As I predicted, the Knicks are just going to be one of four pretty good teams fighting for 3rd in the East. Kitty KAT will soften them up,” Bayless wrote on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Knicks were receiving plenty of championship shouts in the aftermath of all the blockbuster trades they pulled off this past offseason. But time and time again, we have seen that putting together a cast of talented players doesn't guarantee championship contention. Building a true contender takes time, as continuity, fit, and depth matters.

Now, the Knicks' personnel should fit together, basketball-wise, in no time. They have shooters all over the floor as well as two of the best perimeter defenders in the association. But the Knicks have no continuity whatsoever, and their depth is non-existent after finding themselves hard-capped below the second tax apron. And when they come up against a Celtics team playing with championship-level confidence, their shortcomings become all the more obvious.

Patience is required as the Knicks come together

Again, putting together a group of highly talented players do not guarantee a deep playoff run, let alone a championship. The Knicks are learning this the hard way. While the team's players should be seamless fits alongside one another on paper, it takes time for teams to come together as players who've never played alongside one another in the past learn each other's tendencies.

The Knicks looked disjointed at times on Tuesday night. When a team is off-kilter on both ends of the court, it's typically a sign that the communication between players isn't at its best. It was definitely seen in the way the Knicks allowed plenty of good looks for the Celtics from three, which they couldn't combat with their offensive sets that looked very much unnatural.

But time is on the Knicks' side. It's only the first game out of 82, and they'll be looking to redeem themselves on Friday night when they take on another formidable foe in the Indiana Pacers.