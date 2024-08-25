Tom Brady knows a thing or two about winning championships, as he won seven Super Bowls during his historic career in the NFL. So while he may not be a basketball player, when he speaks about the NBA Finals, everyone listens. And his latest comments on the New York Knicks will surely get fans of the team fired up for what's in store.

While the battered down Knicks fell apart in the playoffs due to injuries, losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers in seven games, it was still an incredibly successful season. And if you ask Brady, he believes that New York will find themselves playing in the NBA Finals before they know it.

Tom Brady believes Knicks could be set to take big step forward

The Knicks had a lot of things go their way prior to their crushing playoff defeat. Jalen Brunson turned himself into a superstar, while guys like Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo turned themselves into crucial pieces of the team's rotation. If it weren't for a rash of injuries, there's a very good chance the Knicks would have at least made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

And now, after a busy offseason, things are looking even more promising for New York. They will be getting Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson back from their respective injuries, and they also pulled off a massive trade with the Brooklyn Nets that saw them land Mikal Bridges. As a result, New York has about ten players they can undoubtedly rely on for their rotation next season.

Brady knows a title contender when he sees it, and it can't be overlooked that he believes the Finals could be in New York's future. After a rough stretch, the Knicks have found their way back to prominence in the NBA, and they are looking to put their incredibly talented roster to good use. There will be some challenges along the way, but they may just have the firepower to overcome those challenges now.

How the Knicks fare after their busy offseason will be interesting to see, as they are one of the favorites to make it out of the Eastern Conference and make it to the Finals. Brady certainly seems to believe in their potential, and if things go their way, the 2024-25 campaign could end up being a very fun one for New York and their fans.