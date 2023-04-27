A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

When you speak of the success the New York Knicks are having this season, Jalen Brunson is likely the first player that comes to mind for most people. But while Brunson did play a huge role in the Knicks’ Game 5 106-95 trashing of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road Wednesday night, one can’t just ignore the heroic performance of New York big man Mitchell Robinson.

Knicks head coach had a high praise for Mitchell Robinson following the game.

“I thought Mitch (Mitchell Robinson) set the tone,” Thibs said, per Ian Begley of SNY.

Robinson helped the Knicks control the game with his excellent job on the glass. He pulled down 18 of New York’s total output of 48 rebounds. He had more rebounds than Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined (13) combined. In the few times he thought about contributing on offense, he went an efficient 6-for-9 from the field for 13 points. And he also had three blocks.

“He showed this series why he’s one of the best bigs in the league. He was huge for us on the defensive end. He’s got to be the best rebounder in the league in terms of how he goes and gets the ball,” Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart said of Robinson (via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype).

The job is far from done for the Knicks, but at least they’re thorough the first round. Up next for them is a date in the second round either against the Milwaukee Bucks or the Miami Heat.