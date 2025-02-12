Karl-Anthony Towns led Tom Thibodeau's New York Knicks to a 128-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers, delivering a strong response after their previous setback at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau praised Karl-Anthony Towns for his performance against the Pacers. Towns delivered an outstanding effort, finishing with 40 points on 14-of-23 shooting, along with 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. It marked his 15th game with at least 30 points this season and his 40th double-double.

Thibodeau noted that Towns’ passing has improved compared to his time in Minnesota, emphasizing that his teammates trust him to find them when they move without the ball.

Karl-Anthony Towns leading the New York Knicks in Indiana

This victory marked the Knicks' first win in Indianapolis since April 2023. Last season, they dropped all three road games against the Pacers in their seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Towns set the tone early with 24 first-half points on 9-of-12 shooting, while Knicks forward Josh Hart took over in the second half, finishing with 30 points and 10 rebounds on an efficient 12-of-16 from the field.

Jalen Brunson, a key factor in the Knicks' success this season, battled foul trouble throughout the game. After picking up his fourth and fifth fouls early in the second half, he exited with New York up by nine. By the time he returned in the fourth quarter, the lead had grown to 16, allowing him to contribute eight more points to close out the win.

Thibodeau's squad stayed locked in despite OG Anunoby's absence and Jalen Brunson's foul trouble. With Towns and Hart leading the charge, the Knicks never lost their rhythm the entire game.

Three-time All-Star Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 24 points, while Thomas Bryant, filling in for the injured Myles Turner (strained neck), contributed 18 points and nine rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin also added 18 points.

Knicks coasting to the win

Despite the Pacers persistence, the Knicks maintained control in the fourth quarter, stretching their lead to 21 points in the final minutes. New York finished with 37 assists, shot an efficient 54 percent from the field (49-of-91), and dominated the glass with a 48-36 rebounding edge.

New York (35-18) strengthened their standing as contenders with this victory over the Pacers (29-23). This win not only bolsters their momentum but also sends a clear message to the league and their fans—they are determined to overcome past challenges and solidify themselves as a formidable force.

The Knicks will wrap up their schedule before the All-Star break with a home matchup against the Hawks on Wednesday, while the Pacers will travel to face the Wizards.