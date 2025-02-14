ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith couldn't hide his disgust for the New York Knicks. This is surprising considering that coach Tom Thibodeau's team is off to its best start this century at 36-18 and third overall in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns made franchise history when they were selected as starters for this year's All-Star game.

New York just came off an overtime win over Atlanta to go into the break on a high note. But Smith, a lifelong Knicks fan, focused on a concerning trend that has plagued this team for much of this year.

“I'm really getting disgusted with this organization right now… I'm looking at the New York Knicks. Where's the identity? The story of the game is that they gave up 149 points. A Tom Thibodeau team is giving up 149 points. Where’s Tom Thibodeau at? Who is this imposter on the sideline? That ain’t the Tom Thibodeau I know and love. Where’s the defense at?

From a talent perspective, the New York Knicks are the third-best team in the Eastern Conference, behind Boston and Cleveland. But the point I’m making is you look at the lack of defensive prowess; there’s no way they have a chance against Cleveland and Boston…I don’t like their bench, I don’t like their depth, I don’t like their lack of a defensive identity…We need the old Tom Thibodeau who acted like he cared about defense.”

The Knicks definitely have an identity, but Stephen A. made some valid points

Stephen A's fandom of the New York Knicks can definitely be questioned. There have been times when the analyst has suggested rooting for other teams over his supposed favorite franchise. And the statement that the Knicks have no identity as a team is not a valid argument. New York has added some elements of last year's squad with its solid rebounding rate while playing more of a five-out offense, resulting in the second-best offensive rating in the NBA.

However, it is perfectly reasonable to criticize the Knicks' defense, which has been very disappointing this season. While this side of the ball was expected to take a dip when starting Karl-Anthony Towns at center, New York is 18th in the league in defensive rating. That is simply not championship-level.

It is important to note that last night, OG Anunoby was out with an injury. The starting small forward has not played the past few games for New York. In addition, presumed starting center Mitchell Robinson has yet to make his season debut. The presence of those two will help this side of the ball significantly. Still, New York has had a few lackluster performances on defense, even with Anunoby in the lineup.

Overall, of course, Stephen A. Smith's take contains a lot of hyperbole. However, the Knicks' defensive side of the floor needs to show a whole other level to realistic contend for a championship.

While it remains to be seen if Cleveland is clearly better than New York (they've only played once), the Boston Celtics have looked too comfortable on offense against Tom Thibodeau and company. This franchise still expects to win the title in 2025. 36-18 is an excellent record at this point in the season, but this team still has a long way to go.