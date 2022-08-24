Donovan Mitchell has re-emerged as the hottest commodity in the trade market after Kevin Durant declared his intention to run it back with the Brooklyn Nets next season. The New York Knicks still remain the favorites to land the soon-to-be former Utah Jazz superstar, and it seems that this deal has now picked up even more steam amid a new report centered around RJ Barrett.

According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY, the Jazz now appears to have a softer stance in terms of getting Barrett back in exchange for Mitchell. Previous reports suggested that Utah was not interested in the 22-year-old Knicks swingman, but it now appears that the Jazz may have had a bit of a change of heart:

The Jazz continue to have strong interest in Knicks’ wing RJ Barrett, per SNY sources. Evan Fournier’s name has also come up in discussions, sources say.

Begley also reports that some members of the Knicks brass are “open” to sending Barret to Utah.

What is clear, though, is that the Jazz won’t settle for just RJ Barrett. They reportedly want a handful of future first-round draft picks as well as at least one more player from New York:

The Jazz are seeking at multiple first-round picks. Utah would want at least one of the trio of Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley in a trade if Barrett is included, per sources.

The good news for the Knicks here is that there seems to be significant progress with regard to their trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell. A deal may not be imminent (or could it?), but what’s important is that they are moving in the right direction.