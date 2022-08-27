RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed

The New York Knicks apparently had some interest in a Kevin Durant trade this offseason, but their attempt to acquire the superstar forward didn’t go deep.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while the Knicks made some calls with the Brooklyn Nets for Durant, b0th sides knew that a deal would be difficult to pull off considering the asking price.

“The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant from what I’m told, but I think both sides were cognizant they didn’t really have enough,” Charania said during his appearance on the STUpodity podcast.

The Nets were asking for a lot, reported to be a superstar player, a young rising talent and several picks and pick swaps to top it off. While New York had the draft assets, meeting the player demand would have been really difficult for them.

With that said, it isn’t surprising why the Knicks decided to focus their efforts on other players. They have been linked with a Donovan Mitchell deal for some time now, though no trade has been made and it doesn’t seem anything is close to being done.

For what it’s worth, Charania also said earlier that the Nets were believed to have made the ridiculously high demand in order to prevent any efforts to trade for KD. They allegedly never wanted to move their former MVP in the first place, so they set a high asking price to discourage the suitors.

If that is true, then Brooklyn got what they wanted after Durant re-committed with the franchise. As for the Knicks, they surely made the right choice not to pursue Durant much longer.