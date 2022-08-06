The 2 Knicks players who are untouchable in Donovan Mitchell trade talks

Donovan Mitchell is surprisingly still a member of the Utah Jazz. Many felt as if he’d be traded not long after Rudy Gobert was dealt to Minnesota. But trading a star such as Mitchell is no easy task. The main team he’s been linked to is the New York Knicks. New York has interest in Mitchell, but there a couple of players they are unwilling to include in a potential deal.

The Knicks value their young core of players including Ob Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes. New York would rather unload some of their more undesirable contracts, per Hoops Hype. However, Hoops Hype also states that the Knicks value Derrick Rose. One may consider Rose’s contract undesirable given his age. But he still has talent left in the tank and Knicks’ coach Tom Thibodeau likes Rose a lot.

And out of the aforementioned younger players, Quentin Grimes is reportedly who the Knicks want to hold onto. Grimes, who is 6’5 and just 22 years, offers plenty of potential. He averaged 6 points on 40 percent field goal shooting and 38 percent three-point shooting. He also posted those numbers while averaging just over 17 minutes per game. One can only imagine what kind of numbers he could put up with regular playing time.

Meanwhile, Derrick Rose averaged 12 points and 4 assists per contest. Those obviously aren’t the same numbers he posted in his prime, but Rose is still a valuable player.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Rose and Grimes are likely to remain members of the Knicks regardless of what happens with Donovan Mitchell.