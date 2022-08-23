RUMOR: The reason why Knicks don’t want to give up several picks to Jazz for Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks want Donovan Mitchell, and they reportedly believe having him and Jalen Brunson at the backcourt will help them lure another star in the Big Apple. However, that same belief is what is preventing them to go all out on trading for Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

As we cited in a recent article, the Knicks do not want to give up a lot of unprotected first-round picks for Mitchell. They reportedly offered two unprotected firsts along with a slew of players for the star guard, but the Jazz wanted four of such picks–which is just too much.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks “will be hard-pressed to make another significant trade to make them a championship contender” if they give up the farm for Mitchell now.

Basically, the Knicks wouldn’t be able to land another star if they gave away all their best assets for Mitchell. They have championship aspirations, and in order to achieve those goals, they know very well they have to stack up in talent.

Of course for the Jazz’s part, they want the best return they can get for Mitchell. Besides, why would they settle for less after getting a lot for Rudy Gobert in their blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The number of picks the Knicks are willing to give and the Jazz would accept remains the biggest hurdle in their Donovan Mitchell trade talks; unfortunately, they are too far apart with what they want. That doesn’t mean a trade won’t happen, it’s just that any deal is unlikely to come immediately.