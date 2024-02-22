The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The NBA is back with the New York Knicks visiting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Knicks limped their way to the All-Star break by suffering four straight defeats thanks to being bitten by the injury bug as of late. New York lost its final assignment pretty handily to the Orlando Magic, 118-100 despite a 33-point outing from All-Star guard Jalen Brunson. Forward Precious Achiuwa, who has played over 40 minutes in seven of his last eight games, stepped up with 23 points. But their efforts were simply not enough to overcome the fact that they were extremely short-handed with several of their rotation pieces down with injuries.

Likewise, the 76ers have also struggled as of late with their MVP Joel Embiid sidelined due to a torn meniscus. Philadelphia has lost nine of its last 12, including its last assignment before the All-Star break. They suffered a 109-104 loss to the Miami Heat with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each registering 23 points each. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting, while newcomer Buddy Hield tallied 23 points and a career-high 10 assists in just his fourth game in a Sixers uniform.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-76ers Odds

New York Knicks: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Philadelphia 76ers: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MSG, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Knicks have gone 29-24 against the spread this season, including 14-13 away from Madison Square Garden. On the over/under, however, the Knicks just have a record of 23-32 on the year, but are an even 14-14 on the road.

Despite the absence of majority of New York's rotation players, All-Star guard Jalen Brunson has stepped up his game even further. In his last 14 games, Brunson is averaging 32.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, while shooting over 51 percent from the field and over 37 percent from beyond the arc. He will continue to lead his short-handed squad until his teammates return to full strength.

As noted earlier, New York has been bitten with the injury bug. But the 76ers are dealing with their own big injury as well, with Joel Embiid still out. Apart from Embiid, De'Anthony Melton will remain on the sidelines with a back injury.

OG Anunoby and Julius Randle will remain out, alongside Mitchell Robinson. But the Knicks should get reinforcements back with Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Hartenstein both listed as probable ahead of Thursday's tilt.

In addition, guard Donte DiVincenzo is not on the injury report, which is good news for the Knicks. DiVincenzo had been heating before he sat out New York's last game versus the Heat. In his previous eight games, the former Villanova standout was averaging 26.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, while shooting over 45 percent from the field.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 76ers have gone 31-23 against the spread this season and are 16-12 at Wells Fargo Center. On the over/under, 76ers games have eclipsed the point total in 32 of their 54 games so far. At home, they are also 16-12.

Philly is just a slight favorite for this one, as both teams are banged up as of late. But as noted, the Knicks may be getting the shorter end of the stick. The Knicks are missing several of their key pieces, including All-Star forward Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, who has been a huge reason for their massive surge through January.

In Embiid's absence, Tyrese Maxey continues to play at an All-Star level. Through the month of February, Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Likewise, Buddy Hield, Philadelphia's newest addition via the trade deadline, has been spectacular donning the 76ers colors. Hield has scored over 20 points in each of his four games as a Sixer and is averaging 22.3 points on 52.3 percent field goal shooting and 45.0 percent three-point shooting. He has even expanded his game as he is also averaging 7.5 assists and even recorded a career-best 10 assists in his most recent outing.

Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick

Look for the Knicks to finally get back to their winning ways with guys like DiVincenzo, Bogdanovic, and Hartenstein returning. Anunoby, Randle, and Robinson may still be out, but the 76ers are missing the biggest fish out their with Embiid still sidelined. Brunson has been playing just a notch better than Maxey at this point, while DiVincenzo has also found his groove with his expanded offensive role in Tom Thibodeau's system.